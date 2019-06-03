The Little Roy & Lizzy Show Celebrates 10 Years

Nashville, TN – In celebration of 10 years together, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show has released 10. This collection of 10 songs features the variety of bluegrass for which they are well known.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 10 years of music with Little Roy than this album,” shares Lizzy Long. “It showcases our versatility – everything we’ve learned through the years. From gospel to straight bluegrass to country, we’ve performed and recorded it all.”

The band’s success has been solidified on the Singing News Bluegrass Chart where they have the current #1 song for the month of June. “In A Whirlwind” is actually the fourth #1 song on that chart from their previous project, Going Home. This success is an achievement to be celebrated.

Executive Producer, Wayne Haun, has worked with Little Roy and Lizzy from the beginning, and he is proud of their bluegrass success. “Little Roy & Lizzy have been so much fun to produce for the last ten years. The wide variety of bluegrass, gospel and country songs in their repertoire allows them to connect with an audience that’s just as varied. That variety makes each session, each concert and each album entertaining and unique. I look forward to what the next ten years hold for them.”

After so many years working with an icon like Little Roy Lewis, the stories Lizzy has to share are endless. “I’ve been blessed to work with the best in this industry,” Lizzy reflects. “To have Little Roy by my side just makes it worthwhile and very interesting! This album came from our heart. Every song has meaning to us both in one way or another. We love this album and know that you will, too.”

10 debuted at The Little Roy & Lizzy Show’s annual bluegrass festival in Lincolnton, GA earlier this month and is getting rave reviews from fans. It is available today at all digital outlets worldwide and is distributed by Sony/Provident. Music from this project can also be accessed on AirPlay Direct HERE. For more information on The Little Roy and Show, their tour dates and projects, visit http://www.littleroyandlizzy. com/

TRACK LISTING:

1. It’s A Good Day

2. Let’s All Go Down to the River

3. Standing Here Wondering Which Way to Go

4. Shotgun Boogie

5. If I Should Fall Behind

6. Shoulder to Shoulder

7. The Birds & The Bees

8. Down the Dixie Line

9. I’d Rather Die Young

10. Dig A Little Deeper