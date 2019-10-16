The Lore Family releases Hidden Blessings and shares their faith

Written by Staff on October 16, 2019 – 2:45 pm -

Arden, North Carolina (October 11, 2019) — On their latest album Hidden Blessings, The Lore Family (website HERE) acknowledges the vastness of God’s love and shares what wonders can be experienced with a little faith. The album, produced by Wayne Haun, is now available from Horizon Records.

Hidden Blessings begins with “Didn’t He Promise,” which sets the tone for the album, reminding us that God will always come through with mercy and grace, every time for all of time. The theme of the Lord’s timelessness in other songs, including “That Same Power,” recognizing God’s everlasting influence on our lives; “The Rock That Never Ages,” detailing how a firm foundation in the Lord provides comfort and safety; and “The Blood Flows From Calvary Still,” the album’s closing track and a powerful moment of worship featuring Sandy Lore.

On the album’s first single, “His Cross Is Now Empty,” The Lore Family tells the story of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, praising and rejoicing in Him rising to new life, singing, “Now the cross is empty and so is the grave / The lamb slain for sinners arose the third day / Glory hallelujah our debt has been paid / His cross is now empty and so is the grave.”

Fayth Lore takes the lead on two up-beat tracks that capture the joy and happiness a relationship with God can bring. “I’ve Got A Really Good Feeling” tells of the peace and hope one feels after accepting Jesus as their savior. “Ready To Know,” their second radio single, talks about being prepared to see the glory of Heaven.

The group creates quiet moments throughout the album with “In His Presence,” a soft and reflective song about strength for the weary, featuring Samuel Lore; and “Keep Praying,” about leaning into God no matter what’s going on in life.

Written by Darren Lore, the title track, on which he takes the lead, explains we can’t know healing without pain or victory without battles. “Through every testing / Hidden blessings are coming our way,” Darren sings of what will happen when fear is replaced with faith.

On this album, The Lore Family shares their unshakable faith, detailing the peace, joy and hope it brings them. By sharing this message with their audiences, The Lore Family continues to grow their ministry with authentic music.

Listen to Hidden Blessings HERE.

About The Lore Family

The Lore Family consists of Darren, Sandy and their two children, Fayth and Samuel. Over the past several years, The Lore Family, which calls Portsmouth, Ohio home, has ministered at hundreds of services, making sure each concert or ministry opportunity is fulfilled with excellence and authenticity. The Lores began their ministry traveling in the tri-state region of Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, but have now traveled across the United States, singing a mix of classic and current Southern Gospel favorites as well as originals written by Darren. ​The Lores have sung on many well-known stages across the country, including those at the National Quartet Convention, Gatlinburg Gathering Showcase, Singing In The Sun Showcase, Gospel Music Showcase TV, Great American Gospel TV, Gospel Music USA TV, Dollywood, Silver Dollar City and more. Their radio releases have been consistently in the top 20 of the Singing News Chart, and are played regularly on satellite stations such as Sirius XM’s enLighten. Fans voting in the Singing News Fan Awards have voted The Lore Family in the top 5 category for Favorite New Mixed Group for 2 consecutive years. Although charts and awards are honoring, The Lore Family understands that these things come and go. Their main purpose for radio/TV ministry is to give a message of hope and encouragement to seekers and believers. As the Lord blesses, The Lore Family will continue to record and release quality, anointed Southern Gospel Music.

