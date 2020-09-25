The Mark Dubbeld Family Premiere New Concept Video, ‘Righteousness Again’ in Support of The Washington Prayer March 2020

The Mark Dubbeld Family Premiere New Concept Video, ‘Righteousness Again’ in Support of The Washington Prayer March 2020Written by scoopsnews on September 25, 2020 – 4:42 am -
Nashville, TN (September 25, 2020)
The Mark Dubbeld Family and Song Garden Music Group release today the group’s newest concept video, “Righteousness Again“, exclusively through YouTube & Facebook
“Righteousness Again” calls us all to humble ourselves and pray for our nation.
Watch the video here.
About: The Mark Dubbeld Family is renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel. Mark Dubbeld has a long history in gospel music and stands with his wife Janene who is an accomplished writer. As parents, Mark and Janene love the music but most especially the message and have raised 5 children, of which 3 are part of the family ministry; Elena as the group’s soprano; Channing is Lead/Tenor; and Britton. The group strives to give glory to God as they have a song to sing, a word to write and a call to answer.
For More Information:
Visit: http://www.markdubbeldfamily.com
