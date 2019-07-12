THE MARK DUBBELD FAMILY RELEASE “ABIDING WORSHIP” PRAISE & WORSHIP ALBUM AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH 2019

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 12, 2019 – 1:30 pm -

Featuring 10 brand new songs from the pen of Janene Dubbeld and daughter Elena Dubbeld, this album will take the listener on a worship experience that is certain to bring you closer to the Saviour.

Known for their close family harmonies, The Mark Dubbeld Family has given us a new approach to their vocal stylings by showcasing daughter, Elena and son, Channing; leading us in worship through each song. And unlike most albums, this project is a complete worship session including heartfelt pleas for Christ to come and meet with each listener as they are immersed in each musical piece.

“Abiding Worship” will be released August 15th, 2019 but starting July 15th, you can pre-order your digital copy via iTunes and Google Play and receive “Breathtaking” as an included early download!

To learn more about The Mark Dubbeld Family, visit their website at: https://www.mjdubbeld.com

