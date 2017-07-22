The Master of the Wind……

Written by scoopsnews on July 22, 2017 – 7:32 am -

MARK 4:39,40 39 “And He arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm. 40 And He said unto them, ‘Why are ye so fearful? how is it that ye have no faith?’ “

I love to vacation at the beach. One of my favorite things to do is watch the waves come in. Something about it calms me. I seem to forget the stress of the world.

The thing about the ocean is that the same calming water can quickly turn into a raging storm. If your not careful and if you don’t watch for the signs, you can easily get caught right in the middle of it. Have you ever thought about what you would do if you got caught in a boat in the middle of the storm?

I can swim but I’m no Olympic swimmer. I would probably stay in the boat and hold on for dear life. I’m sure the waves would be slapping me in the face and I might want to give up, but I think I would hold on for dear life!

But in our spiritual lives, why are we so fearful?

Jesus Himself asked the question. When financial difficulties, or health issues or relationship problems strike us, why do we become scared ? The bank or a doctor may be able to help you for a short time but when you are all alone and about to sink, who should we hold on to?

Before getting in the boat, it is important to know where the anchor is. And before sailing through life, it’s most important to know Who your anchor is…..

Vonda Easley

