The McKameys release LIVE Like No Other

Arden, North Carolina (July 17, 2020) — Last fall, thousands of fans and industry peers filled the LeConte Centre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee during the National Quartet Convention to celebrate The McKameys’ more than 60 years of singing, after the legacy Southern Gospel Group announced they’d no longer be touring full time. Now, fans of the group can relive that special afternoon with LIVE Like No Other, a CD and DVD featuring live music as well as behind the scenes interviews with The McKameys — a group that’s released 54 albums over the course of their career and has the most #1 hits in Southern Gospel history. LIVE Like No Other is now available.

“We are excited about the release of LIVE Like No Other, which was recorded at The National Quartet Convention in September of 2019 during our Farewell Tour,” say The McKameys. “What a great day, being with so many great friends, praising the Lord in song, and feeling the spirit in a special way! We can’t wait for everyone to experience the excitement and emotions that were present that day.”

Throughout the one-and-a-half-hour concert, The McKameys performed many of their #1 hits, like “God On The Mountain,” “Roll That Burden On Me,” “Unspoken Request” and “Do You Know How It Feels,” and crowd favorites like “Trophy Of Grace,” “There Is Jesus” and “For The Record” in a joyful celebration of a career many don’t get to enjoy.

The album release also marks the first time The McKameys’ rendition of “God On The Mountain” — which was #1 on the Singing News charts for five months in 1988-89 and became their most requested song of all time — will be released on streaming services.

A special message from The McKameys.

The DVD includes videos of The McKameys sharing personal stories from their careers and a special moment when Horizon Records and the National Quartet Convention honored the group for its dedication to spreading God’s word over the years.

With both parts of LIVE Like No Other, fans of The McKameys will always be able to enjoy the group’s heartfelt performance and message, though they’re no longer touring.

Listen to LIVE Like No Other HERE.

