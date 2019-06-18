The McKameys’ The Crown debuts at #1 on Billboard chart

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 18, 2019 – 8:01 am -

Arden, North Carolina — Beloved Southern Gospel group The McKameys have claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Southern Gospel chart with The Crown, their 54th album. The Crown also sits at #9 on Billboard’s Contemporary Christian Music Chart and #11 on Billboard’s Top Christian/Gospel Albums chart.

“All we can say is wow! Who would have ever thought this would happen to us?” says Ruben Bean of The McKameys. “We are truly surprised and thankful to God for all He is doing with this project. What a pleasant surprise!”

In a way like no other, The McKameys have brought their anointed message of faithfulness and the power of the Gospel to the world, with the most #1 hits in Southern Gospel history, a dedicated following and unquestionable faith in the Lord.

The Crown, from Horizon Records, comes as these legacy artists announce they will no longer be touring full-time after this fall.

“From the mountain sounds of ‘Go Back And Pray’ to the classic sounds of ‘You Must Be Born Again’; with ‘From Dust To Glory,’ the story of every Christian, to the reminder that ‘God Is Good,’ and all the songs in between…God has surely put His touch on this project and we are grateful!” The McKameys say.

Listen to The Crown HERE.

