The Old Paths’ ‘Come Sunday Morning’ goes No. 1 on multiple charts

Written by Staff on January 24, 2020 – 8:53 am -

Arden, North Carolina (January 24, 2020) — “Come Sunday Morning,” from The Old Paths’ It’s Real EP, has reached No. 1 on both the Singing News and SGNScoops charts.

The closing song of It’s Real, “Come Sunday Morning,” features tenor singer Steve Ladd. The ballad about the Resurrection story has a strong hook and chorus and uses a common, unspectacular phrase to describe a miraculous story.

“On Friday, the Savior died on a cross / Saturday it seemed like all hope was lost / But soon, there would be cause for rejoicing / ‘Cause everything changes, come Sunday morning!”

The Old Paths’ Tim Rackley said the group is thankful that listeners and radio DJs connected to the song.

“When we came back on the road full-time last year, we didn’t realize how much we would be welcomed back with open arms,” says Rackley. “And for that we are so thankful, not only for the support from fans, friends, song writers and Crossroads Music but also from gospel radio.”

Listen to “Come Sunday Morning” HERE.

About The Old Paths

In 2003, The Old Paths began its ministry taking the group’s name from Jeremiah 6:16 which says, “Thus saith the Lord, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for The Old Paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls.” With this vision in mind and a heart for ministry, founding members Douglas Roark and Tim Rackley started The Old Paths as a trio.

The group morphed into a quartet shortly after. They signed with Crossroads Music’s Sonlite Records in 2012. Their album Right Now was a breakout project for them producing two #1 hits, “Battlestand” and “God’s Great,” within a six-month span. In 2013, the group was named Favorite New Quartet in the Singing News Fan Awards, and songs like “Love Them to Jesus” and “Ordinary People” also quickly became fan favorites.

The quartet made the decision in 2015 to come off the road for a while due to family circumstances. While the decision was not easy, they left the door open for a possible return to gospel music and touring. When God opened that door for them in 2017, they were ready to walk through it. With a renewed passion for ministry, The Old Paths took the stage again at the Memphis Quartet Show in June 2017.

The group now consists of founding members Tim Rackley and Douglas Roark, longtime bass singer Daniel Ashmore and tenor Steve Ladd.

Tim, Doug and Daniel found the right blend with Steve to be able to come together as The Old Paths again. The goal of the group has stayed the same after all these years to see people come to know Jesus Christ as Savior and to encourage fellow believers. They are thankful that God gave them the chance to return to the platform again to sing and encourage. They could not be more excited about this new stage of their ministry and to see what God has for the group in the future.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads (website here) is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.

Read the latest Gospel Music News in SGNScoops Magazine online HERE You Can Download SGNScoops Magazine Here Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related