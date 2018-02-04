The Perrys: Memories from 2014

Written by Staff on February 4, 2018 – 10:40 am -

Candi’s Catch-ups: The Perrys

New Faces in Some Old Familiar Places

From December 2014 SGNScoops Magazine

It is not uncommon for the Perrys to open their concerts with the title track from Blue Sky’s Coming. What is unusual is to see a new guy and an old guy. To hear Libbi Perry Stuffle describe it, The Perrys now have, “A Yankee and a prodigal.” Former Perry, Troy Peach is now in the lead vocal position with the Perrys.

Standing on either side of Libbi Perry Stuffle and Troy Peach is Libbi and Tracy Stuffle’s 22-year-old son Jared, bringing the bass part for his dad, and Andrew Goldman of Evansville, IN, who joined the Perrys several months ago. Goldman is a familiar face to most fans as he was a part of the all-male quartet, Union Street. This is the line-up as we sat back to enjoy a great concert by The Perrys.

As the group settled in, Libbi took the lead with “Still Blessed.” Indeed, Libbi can say that she is still blessed after the two-year adjustment to the family following Tracy’s stroke in January 2013. Tracy was at the front of the church watching the group, which was inspiring to everyone.

Troy Peach was completely comfortable in his new role as lead singer and emcee for the Perrys’ stage ministry. The new faces took time to demonstrate what they could do together. This pair worked in great harmony in a duet of “Cleft of the Rock.” When Libbi and Jared joined in, the new blend was something to get excited about! Seamlessly, and as if they have always been together, they performed the radio hit single, “I Talked to God This Morning.”

Libbi then shared the story of how Troy came to return to the Perrys. She shared that in a conversation, which Troy initiated, he told her, “I just feel this is where God wants me to be.” Gospel music is full of personnel changes, but no one can argue with reasoning under God’s direction. While discussing the departure of Bryan Walker into a full time pulpit ministry, Libbi quipped, “I feel like I sent one son to college while the prodigal came home.”

Following these introductions, the group sang the Perrys’ classic, “He is Mine.” In a perfect segue, “I Can Trust Him” was sung with great conviction by Libbi. At this point, the group came off the platform and joined Tracy at the front. With a great big smile, Libbi stepped back while all four men sang “Three Crosses.” Just a few short weeks ago, Tracy was able to sing although somewhat with weakness on stage at NQC 2014. But this day, Tracy was very much holding his own vocally. This remarkable performance was nothing short of a demonstration of God’s power, touching every spirit in the room with Tracy’s great courage.

Libbi, Jared, Troy and Andrew returned to the platform to sing “I Rest My Case at the Cross.” This anthem was always a song of testimony for Tracy but this day, it served to speak volumes more than just what the lyrics could say. This song is now a testimony of complete surrender and dependence on God and what He did on that Cross. The message of the Gospel along with the emotion of the voices of the Perrys came through with complete clarity.

Libbi came forward with “Celebrate Me Home” which is just a natural way to communicate the need for salvation to everyone listening. Troy followed with sharing his salvation story by announcing, “I have made my reservation for that celebration! Satan will always bring things up that I regret but Calvary has a response.”

New faces with the same message of Jesus! The Perrys are a living testimony of what they sing. With a shining spirit of what God can bring one family through, the Perrys are relentless in their desire to share. Libbi wants everyone to know that, “This new season brings heavy responsibility. The days are long and hard, it is easy to become discouraged. And then I look at how faithful He is; the only thing I can say is, go God go!”

Troy Peach brings just the talent and leadership that the Perrys need at this time. Andrew Goldman is a rising star who matures with every performance. Jared looks strong and tall beside his mother. As for Libbi, this tiny woman is respected more than she can imagine. Her faithfulness to the ministry amidst so many barriers makes her a pillar of which any age, any gender can be in awe of. She stands with her family and with her God, making the Perrys an example of what being a Christian should look like.

See the Perrys in person to hear the new talent at www.perrysministries.com .

By Candi Combs

