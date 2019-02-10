The PromisedLand Quartet Welcomes George Thomas

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 10, 2019 – 1:12 pm -

After months of searching and a number of auditions, we are excited to announce the next bass singer for PromisedLand Quartet! We’d also like to extend a very special “THANK YOU” to everyone who took the time to learn our material and audition with us. There were so many great candidates and we know we’ve come away from this process at least having made new friends.

With that said, it is our pleasure to announce that our new bass singer is George Thomas! George is 37 years old and comes to us from Bunker Hill, WV, where he resides with his wife, Kara, and their children, Alyssa, Ethyn, Elayna, and Kailyn. His passion and enthusiasm for Gospel music and reaching the lost will be a valuable asset to our ministry!

George says, “I’m so glad I get to fulfill my lifelong dream to sing the best music in the world… Southern Gospel!” George has been a friend of PLQ for several years, and he and KC, in particular, really hit it off. George has never sung professionally before, but has always wanted to sing bass in a quartet. KC has been mentoring him, and the sky’s the limit! George is working hard to learn our program and we are looking forward to introducing him to all of our friends as we travel. We know you’ll make him and his family feel very welcome!

