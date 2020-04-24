THE PRUITT FAMILY CHANGES GROUP NAME TO SMALL TOWN REVIVAL

Written by Staff on April 23, 2020 – 6:41 pm -

Athens, Georgia – The Pruitt Family has officially changed their group name to “Small Town Revival.” This family group made their debut in the Southern Gospel industry in 2013 and has consistently gained recognition through radio charting success and ministry involvement.

Brooke Pruitt shared, “Over the last couple of years, we’ve had to walk through a lot of trials. We’ve been through so many things that left us feeling empty. Through that, we sought the Lord to get us through. Jeremiah 29:13 tells us that we will seek God and find Him when we seek Him with our whole heart. As a family, that is what we did – and God brought REVIVAL! Our closest friends and family banded together with us to fight the enemy through prayer. Not only was God working in our lives, but He was impacting those around us and revealing His power and glory. This kind of revival isn’t world-wide. It doesn’t reach a global scale. It is intimate. It impacts a small community and makes it stronger than ever! After experiencing a ‘Small Town Revival’ first-hand, we know how powerful it can be. We want to take that intimate revival everywhere we go and we want each concert to feel as intimate and powerful as a Small Town Revival.”

Small Town Revival launches their new season in ministry with a brand-new music video that will debut next Wednesday. The video features a song called “Mama’s Prayer,” penned by Brooke Pruitt and Matthew Browder.

As they make some exciting transitions in their ministry, Mark, Tina, Brooke, and Lexi look forward to sharing some of your favorite music with a progressive new sound! They are preparing to cut a new EP with Scotty Wilbanks, a two-time Grammy nominated, multiple Dove award winning record producer, who has garnered ten gold records and three platinum records during his career. Scotty has worked on over 40 number one songs and has over 25 years of experience in the music industry. The EP is expected to be released in late Fall of 2020.

Visit their new website and learn more about Small Town Revival on Facebook

