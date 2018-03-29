THE SHIREYS ANNOUNCE RELEASE OF ALL THE WAY

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 29, 2018 – 8:44 am -

COLUMBIA, SC Multi-award-winning trio, The Shireys, is thrilled to announce the release of their latest project entitled, All The Way, recorded at the legendary Crossroads Recording Studios in Arden, NC. Producer, Jeff Collins notes, “Powerful songs along with powerful vocalists make a powerful recording!”

This highly anticipated new release showcases beautifully crafted lyrics from industry greats such as Dianne Wilkinson, Joseph Habedank, Mosie Lister and many more. Daughter, Victoria Shirey Bowlin, penned four of the fourteen song compilation including their debut single titled, “Because of the Blood,” which is expected to be a heavy-hitter at radio this spring.

The Shireys new release highlights the timeless treasures, “Another Empty Vessel,” “I Met the Master,” “Why Should I Worry,” and their title cut, “All The Way.” It also showcases new songs that are sure to become fan-favorites like “That’s How You Know,” “On This Journey to the Throne,” “Awake,” and the power ballad, “Miracle Waiting to Happen.”

This talented family trio consisting of Wayne and Darlene Shirey, and their daughter Rachael Shirey Flowers, has blended a variety of music styles on this project that is sure to reach today’s youth and the young at heart.

“What an incredible journey this has been for The Shireys. From song selection to Crossroads Studios, we have seen the mighty hand of God at work and simply can’t wait to share this music with others,” remarks Wayne.

All The Way is available for purchase through The Shireys website at www. theshireysministries.com or by digital download at iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

