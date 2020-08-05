The Siler Family Wins Pursuit 2020

Written by Staff on August 5, 2020 – 12:35 pm -

Nashville, Tenn. (August 4th, 2020) –In a live event held on Facebook, Pursuit announced the winner of this year’s talent search. After multiple rounds of submissions and voting, The Siler Family brought home the top prize in the competition.

Based out of Virginia, Toby and Christi enjoyed long history within Gospel Music before adding their gifted twins, Jewel and Jarrod to form a family group. The family won over fans with their performances of ‘I Choose To Be A Christian’ (made popular by The Erwins), as well as an original entitled ‘The Comeback,’ penned by Joseph Habedank, Jason Cox & Kenna Turner West.

As the winner of the competition, The Siler Family will receive a 6 song EP, courtesy of Main Street Music & Entertainment, as well as a marketing and radio package to promote its release. Singing News has also provided the group with a performance on their Harvest Festival stage at Dollywood, in addition to social media interviews and a performance at the Singing News Café.

Rounding out the top 5 finalists for this year’s talent search were The Crutchfield Family, Shannon Tantlinger, Elizabeth Clary and Miriam Schell.

“We were impressed by the vast amount of talent we saw with the video submissions, and any one of the finalists could have won the entire competition,” shares Q Phillips of Main Street Music & Entertainment. “Each group was very unique and brought something different to the table. I believe we will be hearing more from each of these groups, and they have very bright futures ahead!”

With the current restrictions due to COVID-19, the originally planned week-long intensive and talent competition was forced to improvise and change to an online format. Participants submitted music videos for consideration, upon which fans were encouraged to cast their vote. After advancing to the Top 5, the finalists benefited from critiques and advice from the guest panel of artist and industry judges to further advance their music.

To find out more about The Siler Family, visit thesilerfamiy.com.

