The Talleys’ “Finest Hour” Available Now

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 2, 2018 – 9:05 am -

Arden, NC. – “Finest Hour” from one of Christian music’s most beloved music families, The Talleys, is now available for streaming and purchase wherever Christian music can be found. The new release from Horizon Records features the group’s radio single, “Look Up,” which debuted at #42 on the Singing News chart.

The inspired album from the Christian music veterans will carry on the group’s legacy with songs like “Look Up,” “Joy,” “Death Was Arrested,” and “Begin Again God” from award-winning writers, including Lauren Talley herself.

When listening to “Finest Hour,” fans of the Talleys will experience everything from quiet prayerful moments to those of joyful exuberance, showing why the group counts so many #1 singles to their credit.

Stream or download “Finest Hour” HERE.

