The Talleys sing in the rain in their “Grab Your Umbrella” video

Arden, North Carolina (August 17, 2018) – The Talleys have captured the uplifting mood of their song “Grab Your Umbrella” with a light-hearted video that reminds us it’s not worth it to stay down when God is working things out behind the scenes. The video premiered last night at the Gatlinburg Gatheringput on by Abraham Productions in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

“Grab Your Umbrella” tells of God sending relief when we feel the heat of life’s challenges and refreshing our spirits through showers of grace. In the video, Roger Talley is stuck in the desert, but has his umbrella ready. As the skies open up, he’s joined by Debra and Lauren Talley to revel in the comfort God sends with showers of blessings.

“I loved ‘Grab Your Umbrella’ the first time I heard it, and I love singing it every night. Not only is it a fun entertaining song, but it is also a great song of promise and faith,” says Roger Talley. “Filming this video was a blast! I was elected to ‘take one for the team,’ and you will see what I mean when you watch until the ending.”

Listen to “Grab Your Umbrella” and the rest of The Talleys’ latest project, Finest Hour, HERE and watch the video for “Grab Your Umbrella” below.

About The Talleys

The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove® Award and numerous Singing News Fan Awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music. The Talleys have enjoyed eleven number one songs, and have received numerous Singing News Fan Awards and Dove Award nominations. They are frequently recognized for their appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. They have appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy and South Africa. The Talleys consistently take their music with a message to hundreds of concert and church audiences of all sizes across America each year.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.

