The Talleys to appear in Savannah, Tennessee

The Talleys to appear in Savannah, TennesseeWritten by Staff on May 6, 2020 – 10:33 am -
People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, Tennessee, will welcome award winning Christian artists, The Talleys, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 5:00PM.
This is a DRIVE-IN, outside concert. You can stay in your car or you can bring your own chair and sit outside.
The Talleys, which have enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove Award, numerous Singing News Fan Awards, and 11 top No. 1 songs, recently announced they will be retiring at the end of 2020, which makes this concert more special and could be a once in a lifetime event. It could be one of the last opportunities to see them in the greater West Tennessee/North Alabama/North Mississippi area.
Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks will also appear.
No admission will be charged, however a generous freewill love offering will be received.
In case of rain, this event will be moved into the church’s gymnasium.
For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com
Tags: gospel music, Josh and Ashley Franks, Savannah, Southern Gospel Music, talleys, Tennessee
