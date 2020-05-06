The Talleys to appear in Savannah, Tennessee

Written by Staff on May 6, 2020 – 10:33 am -

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, Tennessee, will welcome award winning Christian artists, The Talleys, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 5:00PM.

This is a DRIVE-IN, outside concert. You can stay in your car or you can bring your own chair and sit outside.

The Talleys, which have enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove Award, numerous Singing News Fan Awards, and 11 top No. 1 songs, recently announced they will be retiring at the end of 2020, which makes this concert more special and could be a once in a lifetime event. It could be one of the last opportunities to see them in the greater West Tennessee/North Alabama/North Mississippi area.

Pastor Josh and Ashley Franks will also appear.

No admission will be charged, however a generous freewill love offering will be received.

In case of rain, this event will be moved into the church’s gymnasium.

For more information, go to www.ptcsavannah.com

Find out more about the Talleys and Lauren Talley in the April edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

