The Taylors in Israel….

From The Taylors:

This is so amazing!! A friend of mine on our tour took this picture of our group a few days ago when we were in Caesarea Philippi. I was reading from my Papa’s Bible from the passage of Matthew 16:13-19 where Jesus asks Peter, “Who do you say that I am?” This is the exact spot where Jesus revealed to his disciples that he was the Son of God. There was a feeling of holy reverence in this place as we held our devotion that morning, and it was very special to me to be able to read the words of Christ from my grandfather’s Bible. It was later that my friend noticed a ray of light shining down on Papa’s Bible while we read that passage! He didn’t edit or alter the photo, which is why it’s so special! Thanks, Jeff Crisenbery for catching this moment on camera!

This is such a cool story!

