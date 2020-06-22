The Top 20 New Releases Show To Air 6/25/2020 on SGM Radio

The Top 20 New Releases Show To Air 6/25/2020 on SGM RadioWritten by scoopsnews on June 22, 2020 – 4:12 pm -
The TOP 20 NEW RELEASES for the month of July will air
Thursday June 25th, at 6 PM (CST), on SGM RADIO!
You are invited to log in and listen at www.sgmradio.com
Join Jack Armstrong as he counts down and plays each song and Artist from 20-1.
The Top 20 New Release (July 2020)
|
1
|
Never A Time
|
Perrys/StowTown
|
2
|
Three Men On A Mountain
|
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|
3
|
Great God Almighty
|
The Sound/Daywind
|
4
|
The Healer In The Grave
|
Talleys/Crossroads
|
5
|
Victory Road
|
Bibletones/Independent
|
6
|
Old Church Choir
|
Ball Brothers/Song Garden
|
7
|
Send Revival
|
Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
|
8
|
Heavenly Music
|
Mark Dubbeld Family/ Song Garden
|
9
|
At Midnight
|
Cana’s Voice/StowTown
|
10
|
I’m Just Changing Mountains
|
Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|
11
|
Your Help Is On The Way
|
Jason Crabb/Daywind
|
12
|
His Name Is Jesus
|
Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|
13
|
What Grace Can Do
|
Phillips Family/Independent
|
14
|
Hand On The Plow
|
Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|
15
|
Bold In The Boat
|
Fields Of Grace/Independent
|
16
|
Pray Til You Pray Through
|
Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|
17
|
Lord, I Need You
|
Primitive Qt/Independent
|
18
|
Ready To Serve
|
Rochesters/Independent
|
19
|
You Can Live Again
|
Susan Whisnant/UIA
|
20
|
You Can’t Ask Too Much Of My God
|
Les Butler/Family Music Group
