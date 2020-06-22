The Top 20 New Releases Show To Air 6/25/2020 on SGM Radio

Written by scoopsnews on June 22, 2020 – 4:12 pm -

The TOP 20 NEW RELEASES for the month of July will air

Thursday June 25th, at 6 PM (CST), on SGM RADIO!

You are invited to log in and listen at www.sgmradio.com

Join Jack Armstrong as he counts down and plays each song and Artist from 20-1.

The Top 20 New Release (July 2020)

1 Never A Time Perrys/StowTown 2 Three Men On A Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown 3 Great God Almighty The Sound/Daywind 4 The Healer In The Grave Talleys/Crossroads 5 Victory Road Bibletones/Independent 6 Old Church Choir Ball Brothers/Song Garden 7 Send Revival Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent 8 Heavenly Music Mark Dubbeld Family/ Song Garden 9 At Midnight Cana’s Voice/StowTown 10 I’m Just Changing Mountains Mark Bishop/Crossroads 11 Your Help Is On The Way Jason Crabb/Daywind 12 His Name Is Jesus Tim Menzies/New Day Records 13 What Grace Can Do Phillips Family/Independent 14 Hand On The Plow Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley 15 Bold In The Boat Fields Of Grace/Independent 16 Pray Til You Pray Through Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads 17 Lord, I Need You Primitive Qt/Independent 18 Ready To Serve Rochesters/Independent 19 You Can Live Again Susan Whisnant/UIA 20 You Can’t Ask Too Much Of My God Les B utler/Family Music Group

