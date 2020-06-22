The Top 20 New Releases Show To Air 6/25/2020 on SGM Radio

The TOP 20 NEW RELEASES for the month of July will air

Thursday June 25th, at 6 PM (CST), on SGM RADIO!

 You are invited to log in and listen at www.sgmradio.com 

Join Jack Armstrong as he counts down and plays each song and Artist from 20-1.

 

The Top 20 New Release (July 2020)

1

Never A Time

Perrys/StowTown

2

Three Men On A Mountain

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

3

Great God Almighty

The Sound/Daywind

4

The Healer In The Grave

Talleys/Crossroads

5

Victory Road

Bibletones/Independent

6

Old Church Choir

Ball Brothers/Song Garden

7

Send Revival

Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent

8

Heavenly Music

Mark Dubbeld Family/ Song Garden

9

At Midnight

Cana’s Voice/StowTown

10

I’m Just Changing Mountains

Mark Bishop/Crossroads

11

Your Help Is On The Way

Jason Crabb/Daywind

12

His Name Is Jesus

Tim Menzies/New Day Records

13

What Grace Can Do

Phillips Family/Independent

14

Hand On The Plow

Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

15

Bold In The Boat

Fields Of Grace/Independent

16

Pray Til You Pray Through

Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads

17

Lord, I Need You

Primitive Qt/Independent

18

Ready To Serve

Rochesters/Independent

19

You Can Live Again

Susan Whisnant/UIA

20

You Can’t Ask Too Much Of My God

Les Butler/Family Music Group

