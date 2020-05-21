The “Top 20 New Releases Show” To Air Thursday May 21st at 6 PM (CST)

The TOP 20 NEW RELEASES for the month of June will air

Thursday May, 21st at 6 PM (CST), on SGM RADIO!

 You are invited to log in and listen at www.sgmradio.com 

Join Jack Armstrong as he counts down and plays each song and Artist from 20-1.

 

 TOP 20 NEW RELEASES FOR JUNE 2020
1. Guardians- How Big Is God 
2. Tribute Qt- Fear Not
3. Collingsworth Family- Joy Is Not Cancelled
4. Riley Harrison Clark- I Surrender
5. Littles- Leavin
6. The Browns- Better Off There
7. Freemans- Til The End
8. Cami Shrock-We Need A Savior
9. Steve Hess & Southern Salvation- Foundation
10.Chuck Wagon Gang- There's A Hill Lone & Gray
11. 4 Calvary Quartet- Here I Am, Lord
12. Debra Perry & Jaidens Call- It's Always Too Soon
13. Walkers- Blessed Assurance
14. Detty Sisters- Thank God I'm Free
15. Jim & Melissa Brady- I Know Him Better Now
16. Hazel Parker Stanley- Troubled Sea
17. Billy Huddleston- When I Leave It In Your Hands
18. Villines Trio- You're Still You
19. TaRanda Greene- New Kingdom Rising
20. Tonja Rose- Little Talk With Jesus

