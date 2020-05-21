The “Top 20 New Releases Show” To Air Thursday May 21st at 6 PM (CST)

Written by scoopsnews on May 20, 2020 – 8:43 pm -

The TOP 20 NEW RELEASES for the month of June will air

Thursday May, 21st at 6 PM (CST), on SGM RADIO!

You are invited to log in and listen at www.sgmradio.com

Join Jack Armstrong as he counts down and plays each song and Artist from 20-1.

TOP 20 NEW RELEASES FOR JUNE 2020

1. Guardians- How Big Is God 2. Tribute Qt- Fear Not 3. Collingsworth Family- Joy Is Not Cancelled 4. Riley Harrison Clark- I Surrender 5. Littles- Leavin 6. The Browns- Better Off There 7. Freemans- Til The End 8. Cami Shrock-We Need A Savior 9. Steve Hess & Southern Salvation- Foundation 10.Chuck Wagon Gang- There's A Hill Lone & Gray 11. 4 Calvary Quartet- Here I Am, Lord 12. Debra Perry & Jaidens Call- It's Always Too Soon 13. Walkers- Blessed Assurance 14. Detty Sisters- Thank God I'm Free 15. Jim & Melissa Brady- I Know Him Better Now 16. Hazel Parker Stanley- Troubled Sea 17. Billy Huddleston- When I Leave It In Your Hands 18. Villines Trio- You're Still You 19. TaRanda Greene- New Kingdom Rising 20. Tonja Rose- Little Talk With Jesus

