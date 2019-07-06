The Torchmen celebrate 50 years with guests, Greater Vision

Written by Staff on July 6, 2019 – 7:03 am -

The Torchmen Quartet from Ontario, Canada, are celebrating 50 years in gospel music this year. Over the years they have made many friends and fans. Among these are gospel music artists, Greater Vision.

Greater Vision will be appearing with the Torchmen Quartet on Sunday September 8th, 2019, for the Torchmen’s 50th Anniversary celebration concert.

This event will be held at Glenridge Bible Chapel, St. Catharines, Ontario, at 6:30 pm. The concert is free. An offering will be received during the evening.

Everyone is invited to help the Torchmen celebrate this incredible achievement. This event is being held as part of the Henley Christian Music Festival concert series.

For more information and directions go HERE.

About the Torchmen:

For 50 years the Torchmen have been celebrated as Canada’s Gospel Quartet. Members include Mike Moran, Jon Hisey, Sandy McGregor, and Jeff Tritton. They regularly travel across Canada and the United States, and have many awards and accolades to their credit. To visit them online go here.

About Greater Vision:

This male trio, consisting of Gerald Wolfe, Rodney Griffin, Chris Allman, and Jon Epley, is the most awarded trio in the United States. From Morristown, Tenn., Greater Vision was formed in 1990 and continues to perform over 160 concerts every year across America, Canada, and abroad. For more information go HERE.

More About the Henley Christian Music Festival:

The Henley Christian Music Festival is a ministry of GBC, and is a year-round festival that brings the best in Southern Gospel music, and various genres of music to St. Catharines. The feature event is the Summer Series. This event runs from the last Sunday is June to the first Sunday in September and features a concert every Sunday night. We will be serving BBQ at 5:30 on each night as well. Every concert throughout the year starts at 6:30pm. There is no admission fee or tickets required for every event. A free will offering is accepted. (From henleycmf.ca, July 6, 2019) For more information go HERE.

