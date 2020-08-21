Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 21, 2020 – 8:59 am -

We call this “The Ultimate Smoky Mountain Christmas Celebration” because it includes so much. As a pastor, I was

always looking for someplace to take my people where I knew they would be entertained, laugh out loud and NOT be

embarrassed by the shows. I always wanted to get a good return for money spent. I found some great places, but I also

wanted a place that had a spiritual impact as well. So I decided to create the very best value possible with as much

included as possible. This makes it easy for individuals and group leaders alike.

If you like Southern Gospel Music….you’re going to love our group lineup with 3 ½ hours each morning with groups

including:

The Hoppers

Karen Peck and New River

The Triumphant Quartet

The Sound

Gordon Mote

and The Wilmington Celebration Choir

We’ve included 4 Nights Lodging at Choice Hotels.

7 Meals including 4 breakfast meals, 2 dinner theaters and a meal in Dollywood.

3 theater shows including: Country Tonite, Dolly Parton’s Stampede and The Pirates

and Dollywood and dressed up for Christmas and The Parade of Many Colors

We’ve got comedy each day with Charlie Bob Smith and Danny “the Ping Pong Ball Guy” Devaney.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without powerful Christmas messages, so we’ve invited Pastor Brooks Braswell from First

Baptist Church of Umatilla Florida to bring us a word from The Word. You’re going to love his heart and messages.

As you can see, we’ve got it all.

The best in Inspirational Southern Gospel

Outstanding Comedy

Powerful Preaching

Meals

The best Theater Shows

Your choice of Lodging

All you need to do is call the reservation line and make your hotel choice for Standard, Deluxe or Premium rooms

starting at $461 with all the above included.

Reservations: 800.309.0816

Website: www.ultimatesmokychristmas.com (includes full details with schedule)

