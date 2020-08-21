The Ultimate Smoky Mountain Christmas CelebrationWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on August 21, 2020 – 8:59 am -
We call this “The Ultimate Smoky Mountain Christmas Celebration” because it includes so much. As a pastor, I was
always looking for someplace to take my people where I knew they would be entertained, laugh out loud and NOT be
embarrassed by the shows. I always wanted to get a good return for money spent. I found some great places, but I also
wanted a place that had a spiritual impact as well. So I decided to create the very best value possible with as much
included as possible. This makes it easy for individuals and group leaders alike.
If you like Southern Gospel Music….you’re going to love our group lineup with 3 ½ hours each morning with groups
including:
The Hoppers
Karen Peck and New River
The Triumphant Quartet
The Sound
Gordon Mote
and The Wilmington Celebration Choir
We’ve included 4 Nights Lodging at Choice Hotels.
7 Meals including 4 breakfast meals, 2 dinner theaters and a meal in Dollywood.
3 theater shows including: Country Tonite, Dolly Parton’s Stampede and The Pirates
and Dollywood and dressed up for Christmas and The Parade of Many Colors
We’ve got comedy each day with Charlie Bob Smith and Danny “the Ping Pong Ball Guy” Devaney.
It wouldn’t be Christmas without powerful Christmas messages, so we’ve invited Pastor Brooks Braswell from First
Baptist Church of Umatilla Florida to bring us a word from The Word. You’re going to love his heart and messages.
As you can see, we’ve got it all.
The best in Inspirational Southern Gospel
Outstanding Comedy
Powerful Preaching
Meals
The best Theater Shows
Your choice of Lodging
All you need to do is call the reservation line and make your hotel choice for Standard, Deluxe or Premium rooms
starting at $461 with all the above included.
Reservations: 800.309.0816
Website: www.ultimatesmokychristmas.com (includes full details with schedule)
Tags: Southern Gospel News, Ultimate Smoky Mountain Christmas Celebration
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on The Ultimate Smoky Mountain Christmas Celebration
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.