“The Veranda’s Red Back Hymnal Sing Along” to be held July 17 at Welch College

Nashville, Tenn – Veranda Ministries invites area churches to “The Veranda’s Red Back Hymnal SingAlong” on July 17 at Welch College in Gallatin, Tennessee.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Celorio Hall at Welch College, located at 1045 Bison Trail in Gallatin. Admission is free, and a love offering will be taken to benefit Veranda Ministries. Charlie Sexton, who presents the “Red Back Revival” concert series based in Atlanta, Ga., will serve as emcee for the evening.

Donations from the event benefit The Veranda, the flagship program of Veranda Ministries. An outreach supported by Impact Fellowship Church in Gallatin, The Veranda is a respite activity program that helps meet the needs of senior adults and their families who are affected by Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia and other issues of the aging process. Activities are provided a few hours a day, three days a week at the church to allow families much-needed respite time to take care of other family needs.

“I dare say that everyone’s life has been touched by dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease in one way or another. I know mine has,” Sexton said. “When I heard of the work that Mary Anne Oglesby-Sutherly and her crew at Veranda Ministries does, my heart was equally touched. I knew I had to meet her and that I wanted to help raise awareness—and much needed funds—for this very important service for the folks in the Greater Nashville area.”

The concert will feature a community choir and performances by Southern Gospel artists including Sexton and Linda Foster; members of Blackwood Brothers Quartet; pianist Jeff Stice; Tribute Quartet’s Riley Harrison Clark, Anthony Davis and Josh Singletary; and Avenue. Other artists include Susanne Winfree, Darlene Chapman, Chris Perdue, Haley Kemp, The Higher Calling and Mary Anne Oglesby-Sutherly, founder and director of Veranda Ministries.

“Being commissioned out of Impact Fellowship Church, that is connected with the Veranda, Avenue couldn’t be more excited to be involved in this special event,” Kasey Kemp said. “Our families have all been touched by Alzheimer’s and dementia in some way, so helping raise funds for this organization is a blessing.”

Oglesby-Sutherly said she’s grateful to Sexton and Kemp for their leadership in bringing the concert to Gallatin.

“Charlie and Kasey have caught the vision of Veranda Ministries. Their own families have been affected by dementia, so they understand our organization’s mission. They have organized this special night as an opportunity for people from surrounding communities to come together, participate in singing beloved hymns and hear about what we do through Veranda Ministries,” Oglesby-Sutherly said. “We’re looking forward to the event and invite area churches to join us for a wonderful night of singing and fellowship.”

Guests are encouraged to bring items such as hand sanitizer, paper towels, paper cups and similar disposable items that can be used by The Veranda.

For more information about the concert, contact The Veranda staff at 615-675-4345.

