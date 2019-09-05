The Williamsons headline Southwestern Praise and Prayer

The Williamsons headline Southwestern Praise and PrayerWritten by Staff on September 5, 2019 – 1:32 pm -
The Williamsons will be among the artists featured at the 4th Annual Southwestern Praise and Prayer Fellowship and Hymn Sing, held at Mesa Baptist Church, Sanostee, New Mexico, on November 16 – 17, 2019.
Artists featured include the Williamsons, Reliance, and Rick and Andrea Carpitcher. Guest speaker is Pastor D.J. Carney from Bristow, Oklahoma.
Concert on Sat. Nov. 16 will begin at 6:00 p.m., and on Sun. Nov. 16 at 10.00 a.m.
Admission is free. An offering will be taken. Limited seating available.
For more information visit revealedmusic.com or call (505) 402 – 1102.
