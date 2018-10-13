THIRD ANNUAL RAY STEVENS CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC ANNOUNCED FOR OCTOBER 21, 22

THIRD ANNUAL RAY STEVENS CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC ANNOUNCED FOR OCTOBER 21, 22Written by Staff on October 13, 2018 – 11:55 am -
Nashville, Tenn. (October 1, 2018) — GRAMMY® Award-winning country and comedy music legend Ray Stevens has announced his third annual Ray Stevens Charity Golf Classic, taking place October 21-22 in Middle Tennessee.
A full concert by Stevens and surprise guest performers will take place on the evening of October 21 at a pre-tournament event at his brand new West Nashville entertainment venue, the Ray Stevens CabaRay. An 18-hole golf scramble will take place the following day (October 22) at the Temple Hills Country Club in Franklin, Tennessee.
The event benefits Augie’s Quest (ALS), Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Employment Partners Care Foundation.
“I’m honored to again be hosting this yearly golf tournament to help raise money to fight ALS and to assist the Shriners Hospitals for Children,” says Stevens. “I hope lots of people will sign up for a great day of golf, a fun night of entertainment at my new CabaRay showroom, and to raise money for a good cause. Like me, you might not be happy with your swing, your putting, or your score but you can be happy knowing it’s all to help others less fortunate than ourselves.”
The tournament includes golf (teams of 4), breakfast, lunch, prizes. Teams are $800 or $200 per player. Sponsorship packages are also available. Separate non-golfer tickets for the pre-tournament event at CabaRay are available for $75 per person. These tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, silent auction and admission to the Ray Stevens concert. To enter the tournament, attend the pre-tournament event or become a sponsor, register here.
To preview online auction items and bid, register here. Items include golf packages, vacation homes, art, chef’s dinners, autographed music memorabilia and many more great items. The auction goes live today, October 1, and will close on October 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
About Ray Stevens
Twelve-time nominated and two-time GRAMMY® Award winner Ray Stevens has spanned the generations with 60 years of comedic musical talent, including songs such as his multi-million selling hit “The Streak” and his classic pop standard “Everything Is Beautiful.” Throughout his career, Stevens has sold more than 40 million albums and continues daily office operations at his home base, Ray Stevens Music, located on Nashville’s historic Music Row. Stevens hosts Ray Stevens CabaRay Nashville, a 30-minute weekly music/talk show airing on Public Television. The music legend recently opened his very own Nashville entertainment venue, the CabaRay Showroom, a 35,000 square foot music venue where Stevens performs weekly live concerts. In the summer of 2018, Stevens’ legacy was cemented into the history of Nashville when he received his very own star on the Music City Walk of Fame.
For more information on Ray Stevens, visit raystevens.com
