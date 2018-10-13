THIRD ANNUAL RAY STEVENS CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC ANNOUNCED FOR OCTOBER 21, 22

Nashville, Tenn. (October 1, 2018) — GRAMMY® Award-winning country and comedy music legend Ray Stevens has announced his third annual Ray Stevens Charity Golf Classic, taking place October 21-22 in Middle Tennessee.

A full concert by Stevens and surprise guest performers will take place on the evening of October 21 at a pre-tournament event at his brand new West Nashville entertainment venue, the Ray Stevens CabaRay. An 18-hole golf scramble will take place the following day (October 22) at the Temple Hills Country Club in Franklin, Tennessee.

The event benefits Augie’s Quest (ALS), Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Employment Partners Care Foundation.

“I’m honored to again be hosting this yearly golf tournament to help raise money to fight ALS and to assist the Shriners Hospitals for Children,” says Stevens. “I hope lots of people will sign up for a great day of golf, a fun night of entertainment at my new CabaRay showroom, and to raise money for a good cause. Like me, you might not be happy with your swing, your putting, or your score but you can be happy knowing it’s all to help others less fortunate than ourselves.”