Three Bridges, The Wisecarvers and Steve Ladd release new singles

All three projects will be released September 28 from Crossroads and are available for pre-order now. About Three Bridges

Three Bridges’ music is rooted in traditional “Southern gospel” and “black gospel” music. This blended style has made Three Bridges an internationally-acclaimed Gospel group — one that is known for tight harmonies, a unique vocal style, an exciting and energy packed stage presence and, most importantly, for spreading the joy of the Good News of Christ. They have entertained and ministered to millions through their recordings, TV appearances and live shows — which is why Three Bridges has quickly become one of the most prominent Gospel groups in Christian music today. Three Bridges has enjoyed great radio success on the Southern Gospel Music Charts, including seven top 10′s and three #1′s. The trio consists of Elliott McCoy (founder and baritone), Shannon Smith (lead) and Jeremie Hudson (tenor). Although from varied backgrounds and hailing from different parts of the country, God brought these three men together for His purpose and glory. They minister wherever God calls them to spread His Word through music. About The Wisecarvers

Celebrating over a decade in ministry, Dove Award nominated group, The Wisecarvers, are steadily becoming known as one of Christian music’s most dynamic groups. What started as singing a few songs at family reunions and local churches has now blossomed into a worldwide ministry, reaching not only the United States, but into Puerto Rico, Canada, and the Netherlands. This tight knit family has released a steady stream of chart topping singles, including originally penned songs “Just To Save Me,” “Turn Back Time,” “I Need You,” “Falling In Place”, “Plain And Simple”, and Singing News Top 10 radio hits “Don’t You Think You Ought To Worship Me” and “It Was Jesus!” With songwriting being such a large aspect of the group’s ministry, it allows them to share their personal stories and testimonies. Each member has a unique writing style but enjoys coming together to write as a team, drawing from their individual experiences. The Wisecarvers have been invited to perform as Main Stage Artist at Southern Gospel’s largest gathering, the National Quartet Convention, and at Dolly Parton’s exciting theme park, Dollywood! However, you’ll find them most often at churches across the country, sharing the message that God has laid on their hearts. With a special emphasis on ministering to other families, they have hosted their annual “It’s A Family Thing” Smoky Mountain Weekend Getaway since 2015. The retreat provides a place for not only families, but couples, youth groups and friends to reconnect with each other and refocus on their relationship with Christ. This event has become a staple of their ministry. About Steve Ladd

As early as five years old while growing up in Dayton, Ohio, Steve Ladd felt the call of God to minister through song. The son of an evangelist, the youngster would mature to become one of the most well-liked and respected group member for some of America’s most award-winning Christian music ensembles like Gold City and The Anchormen. Although still considered a young artist, Ladd has spent the last four years traveling extensively both domestically and internationally. Performing inspirational songs like “Preach the Word” has become a personal anthem of encouragement Ladd takes wherever he goes and he reports “God moves and lives that are broken and hurting are leaving changed and encouraged at my services.” Professionally, Ladd has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, nominated for “New Artist of the Year,” has had five Top 40 Singles and on release day, and his latest album, No Excuses, No Regrets was in the Top 20 chart for iTunes Christian music. Steve, his wife and two children are also ministry partners with Compassion International. While the beginning of an extraordinary journey started with his family, evolved into being an integral part of some of the most award-winning Christian ensembles, the last few years as a solo artist have proven the Lord’s faithfulness in his family, his ministry, and his life.