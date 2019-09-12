Three Days Left to Vote for the 2019 Diamond Awards

Written by Staff on September 12, 2019 – 12:38 pm -

Have you voted for your favorite nominee in the 2019 Diamond Awards? If not, click HERE and do so today!

September 15 is the final day to vote on the 2019 Diamond Awards so you need to visit the site today. Make sure your voice is heard!

The 2019 Diamond Awards are open to all fans, artists and industry personnel. Anyone may vote, but they must do so by September 15 for their ballot to be tabulated for the 2019 Awards presentation. Vote TODAY.

The 2019 Diamond Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., during the 8th Annual Creekside Gospel Music Convention. Creekside runs from Oct. 27 – 31. Tickets are FREE but must be reserved. For more information, click HERE or HERE for the Facebook site.

Gospel music artists appearing at Creekside Gospel Music Convention include Hyssongs, Down East Boys, 11th Hour, Gerald Crabb, Eagle’s Wings, Bibletones, Sue Dodge, the Browders, Josh and Ashley Franks, and many more. Daily showcases, workshops, surprise guests and Midnight Prayer are also among the Creekside happenings.

Special events include Creekside Honors on Monday, the 2019 Diamond Awards on Tuesday, Christian Country at the Creek, and Creekside Bluegrass. New daily event, Singing on the Square, will be a live presentation of Creekside artists outside the facility, open to all. Josh Franks, Bill Bailey, and Burl Cain will be the special preachers for the event.

Once again, we are offering a commemorative T-shirt, available in sizes small to 5x. If you are a VIP pass holder you can preorder your T-shirt for a special rate. To order your commemorative T-shirt or to get your VIP pass, email Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com

For more information on Creekside 2019, including the Diamond Awards and free ticket reservations, visit www.sgnscoops.com or www.facebook.com/Creeksidegospelmusicconvention. For a $25 VIP pass, tickets and accommodations, contact Rob Patz by calling 360-933-0741.

