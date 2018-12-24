Through the Lens of Craig Harris – Gold City at Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Written by Staff on December 24, 2018 – 11:09 am -

Gold City was in concert on Nov. 11 at Three Springs Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

More about Gold City

(From About page on Gold City Quartet website)…Gold City is among those elite groups who continues to reach new audiences and consistently amass new fans who fall in love with their distinct sound as soon as they hear it. Now into their 34th year…Daniel Riley, baritone, has assumed the management role and leads the group onward into the future. He provides a smooth baritone vocal that blends perfectly with the other voices in the group but also has the versatility to step out for a solo with power and soul. Chris West is singing bass and lead vocalist Scott Brand follows a long list of dynamic lead vocalists and takes a back seat to no one…Tenor (Thomas Nalley) puts the top on the sound with his high clear tenor voice…Dillan West is the Sound Engineer…read more on Facebook here.

Craig Harris is a regular contributor to SGNScoops Magazine.

