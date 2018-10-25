Throwback Thursday- Arthur Rice- Kingdom Heirs

Written by scoopsnews on October 25, 2018 – 6:35 am -

Arthur Rice to be honored by Dr. Jerry Goff at Creekside 2018

Monday Night at Creekside Gospel Music Convention, We will be honoring Arthur Rice.

Here’s some things you may or may not know about Arthur.

Lead Singer (Kingdom Heirs) From: Asheville, Asheville, North Carolina

Birth Date: 12/27/62

Family: Wife: Tammy / Children: Kaleb, Bradley

Previously Traveled With: The Kingsmen, Squire Parsons

Favorite Food: Steak

Favorite Singer: Ronnie Milsap, my sister Peggy

Favorite Movie: Tombstone

Favorite Group: Mid 70′s Kingsmen (with Johnny Parrick, Jim Hamill, Squire Parsons, Ray Reese, Nick Bruno, Jim McCauley, and Big John Broom)

Favorite Album: Kingsmen “Big and Live”

Favorite Song: Forever Changed

Favorite Music: Southern Gospel of course!

Favorite Vacation Spot : Anywhere in the world as long as my wife is with me. We can turn a trip to Walmart into a vacation.

Favorite TV Show: C.S.I.

Things I Love To Do: Play golf, Work in my studio, play wiffle ball with the boys, golf, play golf with Tammy, oh, and play golf.

Person I Most Admire: Squire Parsons

ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

Top 5 Favorite Newcomer (2 years)

Top 5 Favorite Lead (20 years)

Top 5 Male Vocalist (20 years)

Top 5 Favorite Baritone (1 year)

Christian Music Hall Of Fame Nominated Male Vocalist (2009, 2010)

Voted Favorite Band (6 years with the Kingsmen)

Voted Favorite Group (1 year with the Kingsmen)

Current President of the SGMA Hall Of Fame

Owns Recording Studio (The Room) It’s Throwback Thursday…. Sing it Boys!

