Throwback Thursday- Arthur Rice- Kingdom HeirsWritten by scoopsnews on October 25, 2018 – 6:35 am -
Arthur Rice to be honored by Dr. Jerry Goff at Creekside 2018
Monday Night at Creekside Gospel Music Convention, We will be honoring Arthur Rice.
Here’s some things you may or may not know about Arthur.
Birth Date: 12/27/62
Family: Wife: Tammy / Children: Kaleb, Bradley
Previously Traveled With: The Kingsmen, Squire Parsons
Favorite Food: Steak
Favorite Singer: Ronnie Milsap, my sister Peggy
Favorite Movie: Tombstone
Favorite Group: Mid 70′s Kingsmen (with Johnny Parrick, Jim Hamill, Squire Parsons, Ray Reese, Nick Bruno, Jim McCauley, and Big John Broom)
Favorite Album: Kingsmen “Big and Live”
Favorite Song: Forever Changed
Favorite Music: Southern Gospel of course!
Favorite Vacation Spot: Anywhere in the world as long as my wife is with me. We can turn a trip to Walmart into a vacation.
Favorite TV Show: C.S.I.
Things I Love To Do: Play golf, Work in my studio, play wiffle ball with the boys, golf, play golf with Tammy, oh, and play golf.
Person I Most Admire: Squire Parsons
ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
Top 5 Favorite Newcomer (2 years)
Top 5 Favorite Lead (20 years)
Top 5 Male Vocalist (20 years)
Top 5 Favorite Baritone (1 year)
Christian Music Hall Of Fame Nominated Male Vocalist (2009, 2010)
Voted Favorite Band (6 years with the Kingsmen)
Voted Favorite Group (1 year with the Kingsmen)
Current President of the SGMA Hall Of Fame
Owns Recording Studio (The Room)
It’s Throwback Thursday…. Sing it Boys!
Tags: 2018 Creekside Gospel Music Convention, Arthur Rice, Kingdom Heirs
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Throwback Thursday- Arthur Rice- Kingdom Heirs
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.