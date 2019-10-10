Throwback Thursday – Creekside 2016 with Mark209

Written by scoopsnews on October 10, 2019 – 11:06 am -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is coming up, on October 28th through 21st, in beautiful Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Today we go there for Throwback Thursday.

Here is a Throwback Thursday to 2016: MARK209 was singing outside the convention center. There is some outdoor music planned for this year as well.

At Creekside, there is something for everyone. There will be Daytime Showcases, Evening Concerts, Christian Country at the Creek , and Midnight Prayer, just to name a few.

Throwback Thursday to Creekside 2016: Mark209

