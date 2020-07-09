Throwback Thursday- Dottie Rambo

Written by scoopsnews on July 9, 2020 – 6:56 am -

( Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57673586)

She was born Joyce Reba Luttrell in Madisonville, Kentucky in 1934 to Jerald Vernon “Chick” and Elizabeth Luttrell. According to personal accounts, she grew up in poverty and developed an early affinity for country music. She learned to play guitar while listening at night to the Grand Ole Opry on WSM radio in Nashville. At age eight, she started writing songs while sitting on a creek bank near her Morganfield, Kentucky home.

Today is Throwback Thursday at SGN Scoops and we celebrate Dottie Rambo and her music that has touched many lives through the years.

Rambo received numerous awards and other honors over the years, including one Grammy and three GMA Dove Awards. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame on two occasions; once with the Rambos and once as a solo artist. In 1994 the Christian Country Music Association awarded her with the Songwriter of the Century Award. She was given the ASCAP Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000, and two Christian Country Music Association (CCMA) awards; the Pioneer Award in 2003, and in 2004, Songwriter of the Year. She was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame] in 2006.

Her 2002 CD, Stand By The River, won two Christian Music Fan Awards, for Song of The Year and Duo of The Year (with Dolly Parton). The Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame inducted Rambo in 2007. She was inducted posthumously into the Christian Music Hall of Fame at the induction award ceremony on June 14, 2008. She was also posthumously inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. Her manager and granddaughter accepted on her behalf. In 2011, Rambo was honored with a star on Music City’s Walk of Fame, which her daughter Reba accepted on her behalf.

