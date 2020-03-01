Tim Caldwell of Justified Quartet Requests Prayer

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 29, 2020 – 5:43 pm -

Tim Caldwell, of Justified Quartet, is requesting prayer for his dad who had a stroke on Friday morning. After a procedure on Friday that seemed to improve his dad’s situation, Tim reported that Saturday wasn’t the type of day they were hoping for and are praying for a better day tomorrow. Please join us here at SGNScoops in praying for complete recovery for Tim’s dad.

