Tim Lovelace Brings Musical Comedy to WSM-AM and “Today in Nashville”

Nashville, Tenn. — Comedian Tim Lovelace has once again brought his musical comedy to major broadcasting outlets in Nashville. Lovelace was featured on WSMV-TV’s popular midday show, “Today in Nashville,” where he performed the title track from his current DVD/CD, Living In A Coffee World. His performance can be viewedHERE. The next stop was at WSM-AM, where Lovelace was guest host on Devon O’Day’s program, “Nashville Today,” for three hours. He performed his musical comedy routines, delivered a lot of talking humor and turned the conversation to the more serious subject of bullying. Lovelace was bullied as a child growing up in Alabama, which spurs him to continue to bring national attention to this issue.

Lovelace has launched this month his “Living in a Coffee World Tour,” with concert dates all across North America. For continued updates about Lovelace, www.timlovelace.com,www.facebook.com/ comediantimlovelace, www.twitter.com/timlovelace,www.instagram.com/ timlovelacecomedy.

