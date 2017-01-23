Tim Lovelace On Gospel Music TodayWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on January 23, 2017 – 9:59 am -
Tim Lovelace is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of January 22 and Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Allen Family, and Jean reviews new recordings by Sacred Harmony and The Bates Family. An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. In the News this week is Liberty Quartet, the Isbell Family, Daywind and Randy and Wendi Pierce. The show features exclusive concert video of Sacred Harmony, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive concert video of Gold City Quartet, recorded in Nashville, TN.
The show is on KWHB TV47 in Oklahoma every Sunday at 4:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. On DecentTV.tv on ROKU, Amazon FireTV, and Google Chromecast. Check local TV schedule for Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, and West Plains, MO. The current edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today website, http://www.
gospelmusictoday.com/
Tags: Southern Gospel News, Tim Lovelace
Posted in artists | Comments Off on Tim Lovelace On Gospel Music Today
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.