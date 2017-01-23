Tim Lovelace On Gospel Music Today

Tim Lovelace is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of January 22 and Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Allen Family, and Jean reviews new recordings by Sacred Harmony and The Bates Family. An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. In the News this week is Liberty Quartet, the Isbell Family, Daywind and Randy and Wendi Pierce. The show features exclusive concert video of Sacred Harmony, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive concert video of Gold City Quartet, recorded in Nashville, TN.