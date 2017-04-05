Tim Lovelace Has Meetings with Nashville Media

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 5, 2017 – 12:59 pm -

(Nashville, TN)… Comedian, musician, motivational speaker and award winning songwriter, Tim Lovelace, has been reaching out to Nashville media before gearing up to record his first DVD for StowTown Records in May. The two-day trip included a breakfast with Jackie Proffit, from the St. Jude Nashville Office. Tim has visited in the past with patients at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis and plans to return for a performance later this month. This was followed by a meeting with Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt from the Gospel Music Association, and a final stop at Salem Communications and Publishing. While at Salem’s office, Lovelace did interviews for CCM Magazine, Back Home Magazine and Singing News Magazine and radio. The CCM interview can be viewed HERE.

Lovelace remains a busy entertainer with upcoming tour dates in North and South Carolina, Kentucky, and Alberta, Canada. He also just finished writing the 2017 Christmas musical for Daywind Publishing/Lifeway Worship, with the recording sessions for the project already underway. Lovelace has served as host for The Music City Show for the last five seasons, with the fifth season now airing on RFD-TV’s Family Net. For more information on Lovelace: www.timlovelace.com, www.facebook.com/ comediantimlovelace, www.twitter.com/timlovelace.

