Tim Lovelace Has Successful 2017; Signs with StowTown Records, Major Appearances, No. 16 Chart Debut and First Christmas Musical Miracle in a Manger

Nashville, Tenn. —- Comedian/Musician, Tim Lovelace, has concluded a very successful 2017 that included the composition of his first Christmas musical, Miracle in a Manger. The project is a joint venture with Lifeway Worship and Daywind Music Publishing, along with arrangements and orchestrations by Dove Award winners Cliff Duren, Camp Kirkland and Phil Nitz. The musical was performed at churches across the country in December and received tremendous responses, where several churches invited Tim to join the choir performances either playing piano or narrating the musical.

“Although I have been writing for many years, this was my first time to write a Christmas musical,” said Lovelace. “I loved the entire process and am very grateful to Rick Shelton and my talented co-writers. Many thanks to the churches around the country that performed Miracle in a Manger during the 2017 Christmas season. I am also excited to be hearing from churches that are planning to do the musical in the 2018 Christmas season.”

Rick Shelton, Vice President of Music Publishing at Daywind Music Group shares, “Tim Lovelace has created a wonderful Christmas experience with stirring songs that share the miracle of God taking His first breath as a baby born in a humble manger. During the recent season, churches from coast-to-coast presented Miracle in a Manger and felt the joy and hope in the message that Jesus not only entered the world but longs to enter our hearts. We are excited that a growing number of choirs will offer Tim’s debut musical, Miracle in a Manger, to their communities in 2018. This one is special. You won’t want to miss it.”

There were additional milestones for Lovelace last year that started with signing with StowTown Records. The label released his first project, Living in a Coffee World, in August, which resulted in a No. 16 debut on Billboard’s Comedy chart. The DVD/CD was taped at a live performance at Lee University in Tenn., and provided listeners a front row seat to his unique brand of humor that has kept people around the world laughing for three decades. Lovelace performed these family-favorite routines on WSM-AM radio in Nashville, Tenn., for the staff of Country Aircheck, and recorded them as video vignettes for CCM Magazine. He also made concert appearances with such high-profile artists as the Oak Ridge Boys, Josh Turner, High Valley, Bill Anderson, Jimmy Fortune. Lovelace also had cover features with Singing News Magazine and Faith Filled Family Magazine.

Following such a successful 2017, Lovelace will continue his career’s momentum this year. Already he has scheduled “Living in a Coffee World Tour” concert dates all across North America. For continued updates about Lovelace, www.timlovelace.com, www.facebook.com/ comediantimlovelace, www.twitter.com/timlovelace.

