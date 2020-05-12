TIM MENZIES WARMS HEARTS WITH “THAT LITTLE CROWDED ROOM”

Written by Staff on May 12, 2020 – 10:56 am -

Single From Grammy Nominated Project Hits Top 40 at Radio, Strikes Chord with Listeners, Impacts Radio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 12, 2020) – The latest single, “That Little Crowded Room” from singer-songwriter Tim Menzies has struck a chord with listeners and radio alike.

The song, from the GRAMMY-nominated Daywind Records project His Name Is Jesus, has proved to provide comfort and assurance to a world that is so incredibly shaken right now. Perfectly reminding us of the impact that a life lived for Christ can have on all those we come in contact with, the song also gives hope for loved ones who pass away.

Featuring background vocals by Karen Peck Gooch and Ben Isaacs, who also produced the album, the single has caught the ear of radio programmers and listeners, catapulting the song to the TOP 40 of the Singing News Radio Chart, currently sitting at #31.

Menzies says: “Jesus declared in John 3:3, “I tell you the truth, no one can see the Kingdom of God unless he is born again.” I have been blessed to sit at the deathbed of loved ones who were “born again.” They shared their thoughts and experiences with me as they were being escorted to the heavenly realms. Those experiences led to the writing of “That Little Crowded Room.” Now, I have been blessed by dozens of fellow Disciples sharing their stories about their loved ones departing this earth to be with our Lord. As Christians, we share these stories of earthly loss confident of eternal victory, knowing we will be reunited with our loved ones in Christ. Praise God from Whom all Blessings Flow!!!”

Prior to his ministry in Christian music, Menzies experienced a successful career in country music, penning songs for artists George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Kenny Rogers, John Conlee, Gene Watson, Shenandoah, Doug Stone, Diamond Rio, Tracy Lawrence, Shelby Lynn, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Mark Chestnutt, Randy Travis, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, Martina McBride, Joe Diffie, Trace Adkins, Josh Turner and many others.

Over the past few years, Menzies felt God prompting him to change his focus to Christian music and he followed. Now, his only goal is to point others to Christ through his music and ministry.

His Name Is Jesus is Tim’s second GRAMMY-nominated project. His debut Christian project, His Way of Loving Me, was nominated in 2014. Two high-profile appearances mark the calendar for Menzies this coming fall – the talented singer-songwriter has been invited to appear at Gaither Family Fest 2020 in Gatlinburg, TN this September and will make a return to the NQC Main Stage in the fall of 2020 in Pigeon Forge, TN.

“That Little Crowded Room,” from the Daywind Records project, His Name Is Jesus is available now on all streaming services. The project, featuring new songs penned by Menzies as well as a few beloved classics, features the Isaacs, Gaither Vocal Band, Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent and Karen Peck Gooch.

For additional information on Tim Menzies, please visit www.TimMenzies.com

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE. Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE. Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related