Time to “Love The People That God Gave You,” as sung by the Bowling Family

Randall Hamm comments on the Bowling Family’s “Love The People That God Gave You:”

This song, released by the Bowling Family, took on a more somber tone this morning, Sunday, August 4, 2019.

For on Saturday, two tragedies, one in Texas and one in Ohio, took countless lives. Even here in Orange County, in my hometown of Paoli, this week two lives were lost due to problems that couldn’t be solved.

To writers Lee Black and Aaron Wilburn: You don’t know how precious this song is right now. To Mike Bowling and the Bowling Family, who just sing it from the heart: The Lord knew that a song like this would be needed at this moment.

Friends, life is short. In James 4:14, James says that life is but a vapor, like a mist. That it appears for a short time and then vanishes; it’s gone.

We know not what tomorrow holds. We’re not promised one extra second, minute, hour or day. We know not the time when we shall leave this earth.

None of the Texas or Ohio folks that perished knew that Saturday, in Texas, on a beautiful sunny day, and on a Ohio Saturday night, that their time of departure was nigh.

As the song says, “Love The People That God Gave You.” Say that extra ‘I love you,’ give that extra hug, say ‘I care,’ to your loved ones. Some families never had that chance yesterday…

To Lee, Aaron, and all the Bowling Family, this song couldn’t have been released at better time or moment than this…

Bowling Family – Love The People That God Gave You

By Randall Hamm, new release reviewer for SGNScoops and DJ/Gospel Music Program Director for WFLQ Q-100 FM French Lick, Indiana.

