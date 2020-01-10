To The Girl by Katelyn Dyess

Written by Staff on January 10, 2020 – 1:44 pm -

To The Girl That Is An Overthinker

Don’t worry about anything; instead pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:6-7)

You overthink everything. The smallest things that seem off, you over analyze. I do too. I’m the world’s worst overthinker. What I’ve learned is that you have to put your trust in God. Trust that he’ll take care of the situation. Trust that he’s doing what is best for you. Let your mind rest. Let God’s will be done.

Thanks,

Katelyn

But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.

Romans 5:8

A Message From Katelyn:

I’m a high school senior that lives in Meridian, MS. I want to show girls through my blog that they aren’t alone and that someone understands what they’re going through. I am excited about so many doors God has opened up for me. You can contact me at Katelyn-Dyess@comcast.net

I’d love to speak at your next youth event.

