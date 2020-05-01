Tonja Rose Begins a New Chapter

Written by Staff on May 1, 2020 – 1:02 pm -

Franklin, TN (April 30, 2020) The launch of the new single, "Little Talk With Jesus" by Tonja Rose, signifies the beginning of a new chapter for the singer/songwriter. Tonja scored four Bluegrass Gospel Top 10 chart songs from her debut album, 'Me, Jesus & The Highway', produced by Tonja and John Mathis Jr. She also secured five Diamond Award Nominations with two Diamond Award wins for Gospel Music Today Video of the Year ("When The Mountain Can't Be Moved") and Country Christian Song of the Year ("Hide Me Behind The Cross"). The notoriety the album brought saw Tonja featured on the legendary 650 AM WSM in Nashville and nods from such outlets like CCM Magazine and sharing the stage with artists such as Selah.

"Little Talk With Jesus" is the first single release from Tonja's second album with Mansion Entertainment/BlueGrass Valley Records and it marks a step into a new chapter of music. The new single has already been delivered to Christian radio and will be available on all digital streaming platforms May 1st. While the current COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the progress of the completion of the new album, listeners will get a taste of what is to come. The new album is being targeted for completion during the summer. The single is being promoted by Vonda Armstrong and Hey Ya'll Media

ABOUT MANSION ENTERTAINMENT: Mansion is a Nashville TN based record label with distribution through The Orchard (a division of Sony Music). Mansion has distributed artist projects in Southern Gospel such as the Palmetto State, Triumphant Quartet, Three Bridges, Sherry Anne LIVE! DVD (Top 5 Billboard Music Video chart), The Griffith Family, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, and others. Bluegrass Gospel by Tonja Rose and The East Ridge Boys. The GRAMMY Nominated ‘Forever Changed’ album by T. Graham Brown (Billboard Album Sales Top 100), “Because You Love Me” by T.G. Sheppard and ‘A Bluegrass Tribute To George Jones’ by GRAMMY Winner Brad Davis. Mansion has recently expanded with releases into the Praise & Worship and the Spanish Language Market.

