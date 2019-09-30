Tonja Rose Releases New Music Video & Radio Single

Written by Staff on September 30, 2019 – 3:48 pm -

Franklin, TN (September 30, 2019) – Tonja Rose has released a new music video in correlation to her new radio single, “I’m Not Who I Used To Be”. Luke Price Studios directed and produced the video which features John Williams in the story line (the uncle of co-writer Erin Ashleigh) portraying the journey of his own life story. At the time Tonja and Erin wrote this song a few years ago, John’s family had no knowledge of where he was at, he was homeless and suffering from addiction. Later John entered the John 316 Mission Recovery Program in Tulsa, OK where he committed his life to God and as a graduate of the recovery program works with the program to helps others overcome addiction. The video was shot at the Historic King’s Chapel in Arrington, TN (built in 1804) and downtown College Grove, TN.

“I’m Not Who I Used To Be” is the fourth release from the ‘Me, Jesus & The Highway’ album. The album, produced by Tonja and John Mathis Jr. (Bluegrass Valley/Mansion Entertainment), has garnered 3 Singing News Bluegrass Gospel Top 10 chart singles and received 4 Diamond Award Nominations. Tonja is already busy in the studio writing and recording new material for her next album release in 2020. For more information about Tonja Rose or to watch the new music video for “I’m Not Who I Used To Be”, visit her facebook page: Facebook.com/TonjaRoseMusic

