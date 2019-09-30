Tonja Rose Releases New Music Video & Radio Single

Tonja Rose Releases New Music Video & Radio SingleWritten by Staff on September 30, 2019 – 3:48 pm -
Franklin, TN (September 30, 2019) – Tonja Rose has released a new music video in correlation to her new radio single, “I’m Not Who I Used To Be”. Luke Price Studios directed and produced the video which features John Williams in the story line (the uncle of co-writer Erin Ashleigh) portraying the journey of his own life story. At the time Tonja and Erin wrote this song a few years ago, John’s family had no knowledge of where he was at, he was homeless and suffering from addiction. Later John entered the John 316 Mission Recovery Program in Tulsa, OK where he committed his life to God and as a graduate of the recovery program works with the program to helps others overcome addiction. The video was shot at the Historic King’s Chapel in Arrington, TN (built in 1804) and downtown College Grove, TN.
