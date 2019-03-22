Top 10 Diamond Award Nominees announced tomorrow

Written by Staff on March 22, 2019 – 2:33 pm -

The Top 10 nominees in the 2019 Diamond Awards will be announced live at a Finalist Reveal Party during the Southern Gospel Weekend event in Oxford, Alabama. Jean Grady of Gospel Music Today will be announcing the top ten finalists in each gospel music category on a Facebook Live Event, Saturday, March 23 at 2:00 p.m. (CST).

Southern Gospel Weekend will once again host the Reveal Party during the full schedule of events planned for the last day and evening of the festival.

Rob Patz, CEO of Coastal Media and owner of SGNScoops and the Diamond Awards, is thrilled to present the unveiling of nominees. “I’m excited to be able to unveil the names of these artists along with Jean. This is always one of my favorite parts of the voting process, to find out who our readers think are the very best in gospel music,” says Patz. “I hope everyone will be glued to SGNScoops’ Facebook page for the great reveal!”

All those in the Oxford, Ala., area are invited to come to the Oxford Civic Center for more great music tomorrow. General admission is free. Artists include Eagle’s Wings, the Connells, the Williamsons, the McKay Project, Jessica Horton, Day Three, Mercy Fell, Hope’s Journey, the Bibletones, Mark209, and the Diplomats. This great lineup starts at 5:00 pm following the 2:00 p.m. Finalist Reveal Party.

For more information, call 256-310-7892.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related