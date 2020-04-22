Top 20 New Release Show to Air on SGMRADIO This Week…. You are invited to tune in!Written by scoopsnews on April 21, 2020 – 5:47 pm -
These are The SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 NEW Releases as picked by the SGN SCOOPS
Reporting Stations this month.
A Special Radio Show will air on SGM RADIO this week, Thursday at 6:00 PM CST.
Tune in to hear the Top 20 songs with Host, Jack Armstrong.
Listen to SGM RADIO HERE
