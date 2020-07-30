Top 20 New Releases (August 2020) to Air Tonight on SGM Radio

Written by scoopsnews on July 30, 2020 – 6:33 am -

The TOP 20 NEW RELEASES for the month of August, 2020 will air Tonight, July 30th, at 8PM (CST), on SGM RADIO!

You are invited to log in and listen at www.sgmradio.com

Join Jack Armstrong as he counts down and plays each song and Artist from 20-1.

The Top 20 New Release (Aug 2020)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related