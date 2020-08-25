Top 20 New Releases September 2020

Written by scoopsnews on August 25, 2020 – 1:37 pm -

Congratulations to the Top 20 New Releases for September 2020 in SGN Scoops Magazine!

Tune in to The Top 20 Show with your host, Jack Armstrong on Thursday, 8/27 at 7:00 PM (CST) on SGMRadio.

Download the LIVE365 app on ITunes and type in SGM Radio to listen from your smart device.

Congrats everyone!

