What Are The Top 40 Christian Country Songs For This Month?

The Votes are in and here are the Top 40 Songs in Christian Country This Month…..

1.Kevin Rowe-Heaven Above

2.High Road- Somewhere I’m Going

3.Christian Davis-Just Show Up

4. Johnny Rowlett- Where I’m Going

5.Mike Manuel-The Country Side Of The Cross

6.James Payne-The Flag

7.Chuck Hancock-Mustard Seed Faith

8.The Drummond Family-Just Let Me Fall

9.Michael Lee- Aint That Just Like Jesus

10.McKay Project-Taking Me Home

11.Chris Golden- Less Of Me

12.Ava Kasich- The River Runs Red

13.Bloodbought- In The Eyes Of Man

14.Jim Sheldon- Old School

15.Lisa Daggs-Love Found Me

16.Steve Bridgmon- Joyride

17.Ronnie Horton-Unclouded Day

18.Jordan’s Crossing-He Will Come

19.Sherry Damron-You Ain’t Devil Enough

20.The Arenos-Back To My Senses

21.Jerry Branscomb-Hammer Down

22.Shellem Cline-Getting In The Word Of God

23.Back Home-Your Son

24.Appointed 2-Up To You And I

25.Cami Shrock-My God Will Always Be Enough

26.Charlie Griffin-Cast The First Stone

27.Caleb’s Crossing-Someday

28.Tommy Smith-Let’s March On

29.Gail Cogburn-I’ve Got A Bottle

30.Wyatt Nations-Getting Back To Our Roots

31.Robert Stowell- I’d Die For You

32.Kolt Barber-Another Day

33.White River-Pardon Me

34.Amy McAllister-Shoot For The Moon

35.Corey Farlow-If Jesus Sang Country Songs

36.Tina Wakefield- Over and Over

37.Charlie Griffin- Jesus Take A Hold

38.JohnPenny-When The Thunder Rolls

39.Bradley Walker-Sinners Only

40.Buddy Jewel- I’m There

Congrats Everyone!

