What Are The Top 40 Christian Country Songs For This Month?Written by scoopsnews on January 11, 2018 – 5:43 am -
The Votes are in and here are the Top 40 Songs in Christian Country This Month…..
1.Kevin Rowe-Heaven Above
2.High Road- Somewhere I’m Going
3.Christian Davis-Just Show Up
4. Johnny Rowlett- Where I’m Going
5.Mike Manuel-The Country Side Of The Cross
6.James Payne-The Flag
7.Chuck Hancock-Mustard Seed Faith
8.The Drummond Family-Just Let Me Fall
9.Michael Lee- Aint That Just Like Jesus
10.McKay Project-Taking Me Home
11.Chris Golden- Less Of Me
12.Ava Kasich- The River Runs Red
13.Bloodbought- In The Eyes Of Man
14.Jim Sheldon- Old School
15.Lisa Daggs-Love Found Me
16.Steve Bridgmon- Joyride
17.Ronnie Horton-Unclouded Day
18.Jordan’s Crossing-He Will Come
19.Sherry Damron-You Ain’t Devil Enough
20.The Arenos-Back To My Senses
21.Jerry Branscomb-Hammer Down
22.Shellem Cline-Getting In The Word Of God
23.Back Home-Your Son
24.Appointed 2-Up To You And I
25.Cami Shrock-My God Will Always Be Enough
26.Charlie Griffin-Cast The First Stone
27.Caleb’s Crossing-Someday
28.Tommy Smith-Let’s March On
29.Gail Cogburn-I’ve Got A Bottle
30.Wyatt Nations-Getting Back To Our Roots
31.Robert Stowell- I’d Die For You
32.Kolt Barber-Another Day
33.White River-Pardon Me
34.Amy McAllister-Shoot For The Moon
35.Corey Farlow-If Jesus Sang Country Songs
36.Tina Wakefield- Over and Over
37.Charlie Griffin- Jesus Take A Hold
38.JohnPenny-When The Thunder Rolls
39.Bradley Walker-Sinners Only
40.Buddy Jewel- I’m There
Congrats Everyone!
