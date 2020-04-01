TRI-STATE 2020 GOSPEL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES 

Written by Staff on April 1, 2020 – 6:02 am -

Will Dickerson, Chairman of Tri-State Gospel Hall of Fame, which represents Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee has announced the 2020 inductees. They are: Troy Burns, Buddy Burton, Tommy Fairchild, Howard Green, Ed Hill, David Maddox, Peggy Parker, Marlon Pendergrass, Willie Wynn and Charles Yates. These folks are recognized, honored and celebrated for their outstanding contributions to gospel music.

The induction ceremony is August 1 at Park Baptist Church, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, starting at 6:00 pm.

The ceremony is free, but a love offering will be received. The evening will include the presentation of awards and a lot of gospel singing with the Gospel Hall of Fame Choir.

