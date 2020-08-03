Tri-State Hall of Fame Ceremony recognizes Troy Burns, Buddy Burton, more

Family, friends, and guests from all over the southeast, gathered together on August 1, 2020, to be a part of the 16th Annual Tri-State Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Parkway Baptist Temple, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

The Tri-State Hall of Fame was founded by Herb Oliver to recognize people in music for the tri-state region. Will Dickerson, CEO of the Hall of Fame, and Radio Personality Ken Hicks, served as masters of ceremony.

The ceremony opened with a couple of congregation songs, followed by several scrap iron quartets made up of members of the Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony began with the first of the inductees, Troy Burns. He is a former member of the Inspirations, having sung with the quartet for 30 years. Leaving the group, he formed The Troy Burns Family group. During his career, Troy has performed at over 6000 concerts and received numerous awards. The next inductee, was Buddy Burton, an ordained minister and past member of The Singing Americans, The Statesmen and Masters Five. Nationally known arranger and pianist, Tommy Fairchild, who sang with the Oak Ridge Boys, was inducted. He also sang with The Blackwood Brothers on their song “Learning To Lean,” which remained on the charts for three record breaking years. Howard Green was also recognized. He is a master woodworker and manufacturer of the custom Greenfield Violins. As well, Howard sang with a local group out of Atlanta, which appeared on the Mulls TV program and concerts. “Elvis has left the building,” were the famous words of Ed Hill, who unfortunately passed away July 13, 2020. This gentleman was entered into the Hall of Fame posthumously. Ed sang tenor at age 13 with a group from East Tennessee University. He formed the Prophets Quartet in 1959 and sang for 15 years with them. In 1973, he sang with J.D. Sumner and the Stamps, during which time they did backup singing at Elvis concerts. Ed remained with the Stamps for 25 years.

Several more performers were inducted, including David Maddox, who had longed to sing bass with Willie Wynn and The Tennessee Quartet. David got that opportunity after he had sung with his family for 15 years, along with several other area groups including The Deep South Boys.

Peggy Parker, who passed away April 13, 2020, was inducted. Her daughter, Sherri Miller, accepted the award. Peggy and her husband formed the Kenny Parker Trio and also traveled with the Rambos from 1969-1971. When she learned of her induction before her death, Peggy began crying with joy. Kenny is also a member of the Tri-State Hall of Fame.