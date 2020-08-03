Tri-State Hall of Fame Ceremony recognizes Troy Burns, Buddy Burton, more

Written by Staff on August 3, 2020 – 9:52 am -
Troy Burns inducted into the Tri-State Hall of Fame. Photo by Robert York
The induction ceremony began with the first of the inductees, Troy Burns. He is a former member of the Inspirations, having sung with the quartet for 30 years. Leaving the group, he formed The Troy Burns Family group. During his career, Troy has performed at over 6000 concerts and received numerous awards.
The next inductee, was Buddy Burton, an ordained minister and past member of The Singing Americans, The Statesmen and Masters Five.
Buddy Burton inducted into the Tri-State Hall of Fame. Photo by Robert York
Nationally known arranger and pianist, Tommy Fairchild, who sang with the Oak Ridge Boys, was inducted. He also sang with The Blackwood Brothers on their song “Learning To Lean,” which remained on the charts for three record breaking years.
Howard Green was also recognized. He is a master woodworker and manufacturer of the custom Greenfield Violins. As well, Howard sang with a local group out of Atlanta, which appeared on the Mulls TV program and concerts.
“Elvis has left the building,” were the famous words of Ed Hill, who unfortunately passed away July 13, 2020. This gentleman was entered into the Hall of Fame posthumously. Ed sang tenor at age 13 with a group from East Tennessee University. He formed the Prophets Quartet in 1959 and sang for 15 years with them. In 1973, he sang with J.D. Sumner and the Stamps, during which time they did backup singing at Elvis concerts. Ed remained with the Stamps for 25 years.
Several more performers were inducted, including David Maddox, who had longed to sing bass with Willie Wynn and The Tennessee Quartet. David got that opportunity after he had sung with his family for 15 years, along with several other area groups including The Deep South Boys.
Peggy Parker inducted into the Tri-State Hall of Fame. Photo courtesy of Randy and Sherri Miller
Peggy Parker, who passed away April 13, 2020, was inducted. Her daughter, Sherri Miller, accepted the award. Peggy and her husband formed the Kenny Parker Trio and also traveled with the Rambos from 1969-1971. When she learned of her induction before her death, Peggy began crying with joy. Kenny is also a member of the Tri-State Hall of Fame.
Marlon Pendergrass was raised in Powell, Alabama, and attended the National School of Music and later joined the faculty there. He sang with Cat Freeman and the All-Star Quartet, and later established the Cat Freeman Scholarship Fund. He also promoted gospel concerts in his area.
The Greesons. Photo by Robert York
Willie Wynn, known as Little Willie, and commonly known in gospel music as the Man with a Million Friends, was inducted into the HOF. He began singing as a teenager. Jake Hess suggested Willie for the Wally Fowler Quartet which later became the Oak Ridge Boys. Willie sang with them for 15 years. Later, Hovie Lister invited him to sing with The Statesmen and after several albums with that group, Willie formed his own quartet.
Rounding out the awards ceremony, was Charles Yates, who is nationally known from his time singing with the Speer Family. His most requested song was “Palms Of Victory.” In 1959, Charles sang with the Foggy Mountain Boys. He has flown airplanes as a crop duster, and also gyrocopters, and arrived at the ceremony by airplane with some of his friends.
Photo by Robert York
Then it was back to scrap iron quartet singing, during which time a special award was presented to the wife of the late Brian Etheridge of the Master Peace Quartet.
Also performing were The Greesons, who are all members of the HOF, and Testimony Quartet.
The evening wasn’t complete until the oldest member of the HOF, 94 year old Ray Branham, was called to the stage to sing. He was given a standing ovation for his upbeat song.
The evening ended with the recognition of the 2019-20 members who have passed away, and everyone singing, “What A Day That Will Be,” and “What A Meeting In The Air.”
What a day and a meeting that will be when we .gather, with all of the music makers who have gone before us, beneath the throne of Jesus Christ, to sing his praise forever.
For more information on the Tri-state Hall of Fame, please contact Will Dickerson at. admin@TriStateGospelMusicHallOfFame.com
Website: TRI-STATE GOSPEL MUSIC HALL OF FAME
Facebook page HERE
Story by Robert York
Special to SGNScoops Magazine
