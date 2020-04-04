Tribute Quartet Hits No. 1 With “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch.”

Written by Staff on April 3, 2020 – 6:34 pm -

Tribute Continues Its Successful Run of Hit Singles and Award Recognition

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (APRIL 3, 2020) — Daywind Records is celebrating the incredible success of Tribute Quartet.

Tribute’s first radio single from the quartet’s latest album Living The Stories quickly jumped to the top of the Southern Gospel radio charts. “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch” featuring the group’s new tenor singer, Gus Gaches, earned the #1 spot on the Singing News National Radio Chart for May, as well as the #1 spot on the Christian Music Weekly chart for the week of March 16, and a top 5 spot on the SGNScoops chart for the month of April.

Recently, Tribute received an unprecedented nine 2020 Singing News Fan Award nominations, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Living the Stories, and Song of the Year for “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch.”

Tribute’s recent success comes on the heels of its two #1 songs (“Never Forsaken” and “God of the Storms”) and three top 5 songs (“When the Prodigal Comes Home,” “Meeting in the Middle of the Air,” and “Everybody Come See Jesus”) from their last album Here for You on Daywind Records.

Here’s what radio is saying about “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch” written by Jason Cox, Joseph Habedank, and Tony Wood:

“In the midst of uncertainty, fear, and hopelessness, ‘The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch,’ reminds us that God is still in control. This song, by Tribute Quartet, has the perfect message for our current situation. The song gives us hope and encouragement and is a gentle reminder that no matter what we’re facing, the Great Physician, who is the same yesterday, today, and forever, still restores, redeems and heals His children!” Brian Crowe – LifeFM

“This song arrived at a much needed time of comfort and peace for our nation and the world. It reminds us to always TRUST even when we can’t see. I like the line in the song that says ‘I’ve been a desperate soul a voice crying out to be made whole and I’ve felt the empty ache so helpless in that lonely place, but I’ve found Him faithful and I’ve seen Him move. This is my story, and I’m living proof.’ The song has my name and yours written all over it.” Otis Dyson – KGHY Radio 88.5 FM

“In times like these we can only do what we can do…and trust in God for the rest. It’s also a good time to be reminded ‘The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch.’” Dan Bell – WJBZ FM

“What a perfect song for the days in which we live. We are wrapped up into trying to solve things on our own and most times fail. It reminds us that without the hands of THE Healer on the case, we are left without hope.” Glen Harlow – WZAP FM

“Amazing song that has touched so many of my listeners!” John Graves – WTGF FM

With all this success, Tribute remains ever humble. Group leader, Gary Casto, shared, “We are humbled and honored by the reception of ‘The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch.’ We believed in the message of this song from the first time we heard it. A big thank you to radio for playing it. I would like to publicly acknowledge the Guardians for reaching out with congratulations to us. There is not a finer, classier group of men on the road today. I would also like to thank Singing News and other publications for these great honors. We are blessed.”



Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Adam Crabb, Amber Nelon Thompson, the Blackwood Brothers, the Bowling Family, The Crabb Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Hoppers, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Michael English, the Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, Tribute Quartet, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical and digital outlets. Tribute Quartet is comprised of Gary Casto, Josh Singletary, Anthony Davis, and Gus Gaches. Their music is available at Christian retail stores and on all major download and streaming platforms. Tribute is booked for appearances nationwide by The Harper Agency ( www.harperagency.com ). For more information, visit the Tribute website HERE

