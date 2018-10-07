TRIBUTE QUARTET KICKS OFF FALL LEG OF HERE FOR YOU TOUR AT NQC 2018

October 7, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Multi-award-winning and chart-topping vocal group, Tribute Quartet, kicked off the fall leg of their Here For You Tour during gospel music’s largest annual event this past week, NQC – the National Quartet Convention.

Tribute brought their signature tight harmonies and exciting stage presence to approximately 40,000 people at the annual convention, appearing multiple times during the event.
“We always have a blast at NQC. It’s a great way to start our fall tour schedule,” says Gary Casto, owner/manager. “It just gives us that extra ‘push’ of excitement that helps to propel us forward.
The tour now takes the talented foursome to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Kansas, Ohio, Texas and more! Featuring songs from their latest release, after which the tour is named, along with their chart-topping catalog of music and familiar songs of the faith, an evening at the Here For You Tour offers something for the entire family.
Tribute Tour Itinerary:
10/4/2018 PIGEON FORGE TN
10/6/2018 GRANNIS AR
10/7/2018 SAVANNAH TN
10/11/2018 SAULSBURY TN
10/12/2018 BUTLER MO
10/13/2018 OWASSO OK
10/14/2018 LIBERAL KS
10/18/2018 LYNCHBURG VA
10/20/2018 NEW MILFORD PA
10/21/2018 LEXINGTON NC
10/25/2018 SUGAR GROVE OH
10/26/2018 LANSING MI
10/27/2018 BARBERTON OH
10/28/2018 LOUDON TN
11/1/2018 ANDERSON IN
11/3/2018 RUSSELL KS
11/4/2018 MARION KS
11/8/2018 FORT OGLETHORPE GA
11/9/2018 FOLKSTON GA
11/10/2018 VENICE FL
11/11/2018 TITUSVILLE FL
11/13/2018 SEVIERVILLE TN
11/16/2018 KATY TX
11/17/2018 GALVESTON TX
11/30/2018 ROCKFORD IL
12/1/2018 URBANA IL
12/2/2018 NEW BRIGHTON MN
12/8/2018 ANDERSON IN
12/9/2018 NASHVILLE MI
For full itinerary and more information, please visit www.tributequartet.com

