TRIBUTE QUARTET KICKS OFF FALL LEG OF HERE FOR YOU TOUR AT NQC 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Multi-award-winning and chart-topping vocal group, Tribute Quartet, kicked off the fall leg of their Here For You Tour during gospel music’s largest annual event this past week, NQC – the National Quartet Convention.
Tribute brought their signature tight harmonies and exciting stage presence to approximately 40,000 people at the annual convention, appearing multiple times during the event.
“We always have a blast at NQC. It’s a great way to start our fall tour schedule,” says Gary Casto, owner/manager. “It just gives us that extra ‘push’ of excitement that helps to propel us forward.
The tour now takes the talented foursome to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Kansas, Ohio, Texas and more! Featuring songs from their latest release, after which the tour is named, along with their chart-topping catalog of music and familiar songs of the faith, an evening at the Here For You Tour offers something for the entire family.
Tribute Tour Itinerary:
|10/4/2018
|PIGEON FORGE
|TN
|10/6/2018
|GRANNIS
|AR
|10/7/2018
|SAVANNAH
|TN
|10/11/2018
|SAULSBURY
|TN
|10/12/2018
|BUTLER
|MO
|10/13/2018
|OWASSO
|OK
|10/14/2018
|LIBERAL
|KS
|10/18/2018
|LYNCHBURG
|VA
|10/20/2018
|NEW MILFORD
|PA
|10/21/2018
|LEXINGTON
|NC
|10/25/2018
|SUGAR GROVE
|OH
|10/26/2018
|LANSING
|MI
|10/27/2018
|BARBERTON
|OH
|10/28/2018
|LOUDON
|TN
|11/1/2018
|ANDERSON
|IN
|11/3/2018
|RUSSELL
|KS
|11/4/2018
|MARION
|KS
|11/8/2018
|FORT OGLETHORPE
|GA
|11/9/2018
|FOLKSTON
|GA
|11/10/2018
|VENICE
|FL
|11/11/2018
|TITUSVILLE
|FL
|11/13/2018
|SEVIERVILLE
|TN
|11/16/2018
|KATY
|TX
|11/17/2018
|GALVESTON
|TX
|11/30/2018
|ROCKFORD
|IL
|12/1/2018
|URBANA
|IL
|12/2/2018
|NEW BRIGHTON
|MN
|12/8/2018
|ANDERSON
|IN
|12/9/2018
|NASHVILLE
|MI
For full itinerary and more information, please visit www.tributequartet.com
