TRIBUTE QUARTET KICKS OFF FALL LEG OF HERE FOR YOU TOUR AT NQC 2018

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on October 7, 2018 – 9:45 am -

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Multi-award-winning and chart-topping vocal group, Tribute Quartet, kicked off the fall leg of their Here For You Tour during gospel music’s largest annual event this past week, NQC – the National Quartet Convention.

Tribute brought their signature tight harmonies and exciting stage presence to approximately 40,000 people at the annual convention, appearing multiple times during the event.

“We always have a blast at NQC. It’s a great way to start our fall tour schedule,” says Gary Casto, owner/manager. “It just gives us that extra ‘push’ of excitement that helps to propel us forward.

The tour now takes the talented foursome to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Kansas, Ohio, Texas and more! Featuring songs from their latest release, after which the tour is named, along with their chart-topping catalog of music and familiar songs of the faith, an evening at the Here For You Tour offers something for the entire family.

Tribute Tour Itinerary: 10/4/2018 PIGEON FORGE TN 10/6/2018 GRANNIS AR 10/7/2018 SAVANNAH TN 10/11/2018 SAULSBURY TN 10/12/2018 BUTLER MO 10/13/2018 OWASSO OK 10/14/2018 LIBERAL KS 10/18/2018 LYNCHBURG VA 10/20/2018 NEW MILFORD PA 10/21/2018 LEXINGTON NC 10/25/2018 SUGAR GROVE OH 10/26/2018 LANSING MI 10/27/2018 BARBERTON OH 10/28/2018 LOUDON TN 11/1/2018 ANDERSON IN 11/3/2018 RUSSELL KS 11/4/2018 MARION KS 11/8/2018 FORT OGLETHORPE GA 11/9/2018 FOLKSTON GA 11/10/2018 VENICE FL 11/11/2018 TITUSVILLE FL 11/13/2018 SEVIERVILLE TN 11/16/2018 KATY TX 11/17/2018 GALVESTON TX 11/30/2018 ROCKFORD IL 12/1/2018 URBANA IL 12/2/2018 NEW BRIGHTON MN 12/8/2018 ANDERSON IN 12/9/2018 NASHVILLE MI For full itinerary and more information, please visit www.tributequartet.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related