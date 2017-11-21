Trinity 3 Announces Changes

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 21, 2017 – 9:08 am -

Sunday night (11/19/17) was a great night at First Christian Church in Columbus, MS but it was also an emotional night for us. After much prayer, our very own Makenzie Conn has decided her time with Trinity 3 has come to an end. The decision was made last week as she feels that God may be leading her in another direction. We finished up our 2017 schedule last night as the original Trinity 3. We ask that you please keep Makenzie in your prayers as she feels she is doing the right thing, and please also keep the rest of us in your prayers as we make this transition. We respect Makenzie’s decision and wish her nothing but the best in her future. She will do great things and we are proud of her and love her!

As for the future of Trinity 3, it continues on! We all feel that we are exactly where God wants us and will continue to do what he called us to do. We are currently searching for someone to fill these shoes so please pray that the right person is sent our direction. God is already showing us that we are doing the right thing, and we are grateful. We will not be cancelling any 2018 bookings, only continuing to book more so we can do exactly what he called us to do. Our 2018 year will start back in February so give us a call if you would like to have us worship with you. We love you all and thank you again for your continued prayers!

Trinity 3 can be contacted for bookings by calling 205.535.6633

